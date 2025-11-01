Guv, CM, Dy CM pay tributes to Patel on Ekta Diwas

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh on Friday joined the nation in paying rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan led the state in remembering the ‘Iron Man of India’ for his unmatched role in unifying the nation.

Governor Abdul Nazeer describing Patel as a nationalist and statesman whose leadership transcended caste, creed, and religion, said, “His vision of unity continues to guide the nation. His patriotism and commitment to integration remain an enduring inspiration.”

Chief Minister Naidu, offering floral tributes at the Secretariat, described Patel as a great visionary who not only secured India’s unity but also strengthened its democratic foundations. “He taught us that the Constitution grants citizens fundamental rights while also entrusting them with the duty to protect those rights,” Naidu said in a post on X, calling Patel a “steadfast nation-builder who united the country with an iron will.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hailed Patel’s monumental contribution in integrating 565 princely states into one strong and united India. In his post on X, he wrote, “A warrior in the fight for freedom, a leader with vision, courage, and resolve—he built the foundation of a nation that stands strong and secure.”

Across the state, police personnel also observed National Unity Day by taking unity pledges and organizing commemorative events in memory of Sardar Patel.