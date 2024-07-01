Guv, Naidu & Jagan hail Indian team for winning T20 World Cup

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup.

The Governor congratulated the team captain Rohit Sharma and noted that the entire nation is proud of their achievement.

"Nazeer has congratulated captain Rohit Sharma and the entire Indian T20 cricket team for their spectacular win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final," said a press release from the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Further, the Governor wished them to win many more such laurels in the future.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the team on scripting history with their win. "The Indian Cricket team has created history today. My heartfelt congratulations to Rohit Sharma, the entire team and support staff, who have achieved the dream of winning the coveted T20 World Cup after 17 years," said Naidu in a post on X in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The Indian team defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to win the T20 World Cup.

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its historic win. He said the team's perseverance and hard work has paid off and it is a proud moment for every Indian.