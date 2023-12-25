  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

GVCF representatives call for conserving geddas, redesigning them

GVCF representatives call for conserving geddas, redesigning them
x
Highlights

The need to streamline drainage systems with sustainable redesigning was emphasised

Visakhapatnam: Emphasising the impact of drainage system on coastal waters and ecosystem, experts called for priorotising system redesigning for stormwater drains in Visakhapatnam.

At an event organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens Forum (GVCF) on Sunday, the discussions centred on the pressing need to bring in a sustainable redesign management strategy for the city’s drainage system, focusing on challenges, problems and potential solutions associated with natural water streams.

Representatives of GVCF, including president Lt Col AK Subbarao, vice president Sohan Hatangadi, secretary Capt N Viswanathan, among others, mentioned that polluted coastal waters pose a serious threat to marine life and subsequently to the food chain. There is an immediate need to reduce the quantity of waste entering geddas and into the sea, they stressed.

Proposing viable solutions, architect Shabnam Patel delivered a comprehensive presentation on sustainable design strategies for the natural drainage system in Visakhapatnam. She highlighted the critical issues surrounding maintenance of the city’s natural stormwater drain systems, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of GVMC Naresh Kumar and Swachh Visakha ambassador V Balamohan Das also shared insights into the topic.

The forum intends to raise awareness about sustainable redesigning and management strategy for the city’s drainage system and encourage increased investment from the GVMC and VMRDA, leading to smart solutions and making the drainage system a model for coastal cities for the rest of the states in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X