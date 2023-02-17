  • Menu
GVL denies Kanna's allegations against Veerraju

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao addressing the media at party state office in Vijayawada on Thursday

BJP MP says state president has taken decisions as per the instructions of party national leadership

Vijayawada: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP has given due respect and important positions to former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and his statements against the party president Somu Veerraju were incorrect.

Narasimha Rao was responding to the resignation letter submitted by BJP national executive committee member Lakshminarayana. Speaking to media at the state party office here on Thursday, Narasimha Rao said Veerraju had followed the instructions of the party and his decisions were not his own.

"BJP had given due respect to Lakshminarayana and made him the state party president. Generally the party does not appoint the leaders who come from other parties as state president but in case of Lakshminarayana, we have given him a rare opportunity. Somu Veerraju took all his decisions as per the instructions of the party national leadership and did not take decisions of his own and unilaterally," he explained and added that the party would respond to the resignation and would issue a statement on it.

Earlier, Lakshminarayana said party president Somu Veerraju was responsible for his resignation. He along with his supporters spoke to media in Guntur and announced his resignation.

It may be recalled that Lakshminarayana was at loggerheads with the state party leadership and was strongly opposing the policies of Veerraju.

