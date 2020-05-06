GVL disapproves YSRCP claims on liquor shops permission by union govt

Amaravati: Refuting the criticism of the YSRCP leaders on union government for relaxing restrictions to open liquor shops, the BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that this decision was taken by State government on its own for the revenue. He said that as the AP government along with other States brought pressure on union government, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaxed restrictions without willing, in a statement on Wednesday. He further added that State government opened the wine shops with a view to getting Rs 5,000 Cr to Rs 6,000 Cr.

He questioned that, if the liquor shops opened based on the instructions of the central government, then why did not other states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala allow them? He said that there was no moral right for the YSRCP leaders to criticise union government in this respect, reacting on the comments of ministers that they allowed wine shops only after guidelines from Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, party AP president Kanna Lakshminarayana urged the State government to take immediate initiatives to create livelihood to the workers in the civil construction sector. He said that building and other construction workers in the State were suffering due to various reasons including delay in sand policy, suspension of several public works in the wake of 3 capitals and outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown. Kanna said that the union government issued orders for utilizing Rs 197 cr of Construction Workers Welfare Cess to benefit the 19 lakh workers in the State.