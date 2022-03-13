GVL Narasimha Rao meets Yogi Adityanath

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and congratulated him for the victory in Assembly elections. They discussed the present political situation.

Later speaking to the media, GVL Narasimha Rao said that he requested CM Adityanath to improve facilities as large number of devotees from Telugu States visit Kasi, Prayagaraj and Gorakhnath. Yogi Adityanath responded positively, he added. GVL Narasimha Rao invited Yogi Adityanath to AP, for which the latter responded positively.