GVL Narasimha Rao writes to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy opposing renaming of Telugu Akademi

Amaravati: BJP Rajya Sabha Member G V L Narasimha Rao wrote to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that the decision taken by the state government on Telugu Akademi is detrimental to the interests of Telugu language and culture.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to withdraw the decision of renaming Telugu Akademi as Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi, or else the BJP will strongly oppose it in every manner.

In his letter, the MP said that the decision of the state government to change the name of Telugu Akademi to Telugu-Sanskrit Akademi seems to be part of efforts to reduce the importance of Telugu language.

He said establishing new academy for Sanskrit may be ideal but it should not reduce the importance of Telugu language.

The MP said the decision by the state government earlier to abolish Telugu as medium of instruction has become a nightmare for thousands of students studying in the medium.

He said last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the technical education should be offered in Indian languages and the AICTE has prepared B Tech textbooks for the coming academic year in eight Indian languages.