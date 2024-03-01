GVL Narsimha Rao congratulates National Bodybuilding competition winner in Visakhapatnam

Live
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao congratulated Baskar, the winner of the national bodybuilding competition, at the Visakhapatnam district party office
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao congratulated Baskar, the winner of the national bodybuilding competition, at the Visakhapatnam district party office. Baskar, hailing from Visakha Railway New Colony, emerged victorious in the recent national-level bodybuilding competition held in Kerala State under the guidance of Gajuwaka Maruti Gym coach Murthy.
GVL praised Baskar's achievement and acknowledged the hard work and dedication he put into winning the first position at the national level. He also assured Baskar of his support and promised to assist him through the Khelo India scheme if he decides to participate at the international level.
The event was attended by various Gajuwaka leaders including Karanamreddy Narasingrao, Bonda Yallajirao, Pappu Rajarao, Ram Kumar, Chokkakula Rambabu, Valireddy Srinivasa Rao, and others. The attendees lauded Baskar's accomplishment and extended their best wishes for his future endeavors in the field of bodybuilding