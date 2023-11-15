GVL Narsimha Rao says BJP will emerge victorious in Telangana elections

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bharatiya Janata party MP GVL Narasimha Rao Bharatiya Janata party MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference he said people are eagerly waiting to give BJP a chance. He said the decision of the party to make BC as chief minister had shaken other parties.





Rajya Sabha MP GVL said that the BJP is gaining momentum and is emerging as a strong alternative force in Telangana. He criticised Telangana CM KCR for allegedly prioritising the interests of his own family, accusing him of transforming his family into a "golden family" instead of focusing on making Telangana a prosperous state.

MP GVL further warned that there is an undercurrent in Telangana, indicating a potential shift in political dynamics. He expressed confidence that the BJP will shake the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) and Congress in the coming elections.







