GVMC among Bloomberg MayorsChallenge-2025 finalist cities

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been selected as one of the 50 finalist cities worldwide in the Bloomberg Mayors Challenge 2025, an international recognition for developing innovative solutions to urban challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Ketan Garg informed that as part of this initiative, GVMC is testing the Vizag–Prajamukhi Urban Living Lab (V-PULL) model and inviting citizens to share their ideas and suggestions to strengthen climate resilience in Ward 19, Siva Ganesh Nagar.

“Being chosen as a finalist in the Bloomberg Mayors Challenge 2025, among more than 600 cities from 99 countries, is a proud achievement for Visakhapatnam. It reflects GVMC’s commitment to developing people-centric and innovative solutions for urban resilience. The V-PULL platform serves as a space where citizens, institutions, and technical experts can come together in a co-creation process to develop solutions,” the Commissioner mentioned.

He appealed to the citizens to come forward and share their ideas and suggestions. The Commissioner further stated that citizens can contribute their ideas through GVMC’s official website, social media platforms, or by scanning the QR code provided on campaign posters.

GVMC will also conduct co-creation workshops during September in Ward 19, where citizens, ward secretaries, municipal staff, and technical experts will jointly design projects that benefit the community, he added.