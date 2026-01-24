MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2026

Distributed national capital model makes sense

The insightful article, “Indraprastha is welcome but Dakshinprastha also essential” (THI Jan 23) rightly underscores the strategic importance of Hyderabad and Amaravati in shaping a more balanced, resilient, and future-ready national urban framework. Recent developments reinforce this argument. Amaravati’s capital construction has formally resumed, thanks to substantial financial support from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the Centre.

Likewise, Hyderabad continues to consolidate its position as a global technology, life sciences, and innovation hub. These twin engines of growth in southern India offer a compelling model of decentralised, disaster-resilient urban development. In this context, India must rethink its capital-centric planning philosophy. Rather than concentrating enormous financial and administrative resources in a single, environmentally vulnerable location, it would have been far more prudent to explore the strategic relocation of core administrative functions to a safer, less congested, and more sustainable geography.

A distributed capital model would not only enhance disaster preparedness but also promote regional equity and balanced economic growth. As climate risks, seismic vulnerability, and urban saturation intensify, the case for a multi-nodal governance framework grows stronger.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda-506009

BJP should empower state units

Your editorial “Modi calling Nitin Nabin his ‘boss’ is not mere optics” (THI, Jan 23) correctly highlights how symbolism and power signals matter deeply in party politics. Leadership transitions, especially in a cadre-based party, must balance authority with institutional stability. While strong central leadership has delivered electoral success, excessive dependence on a few individuals risks weakening internal processes and discouraging second-line leadership.

Going forward, the focus should be on strengthening organisational mechanisms, empowering state units, and ensuring transparent decision-making. Clear role definitions and collective functioning can help manage ambitions and generational shifts more smoothly. Ultimately, durable political strength comes from robust institutions that adapt to the changing political realities.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

BJP must chalk out clear succession frameworks

Apropos “Modi calling Nitin Nabin his ‘boss’ is not mere optics” (THI Jan 23). It makes a fair point that such gestures signal a shift from over-centralised leadership in the BJP. Yet, with party decisions often flowing top-down, there’s a risk that this remains symbolic unless backed by real decentralisation, potentially sidelining capable leaders and fostering internal unease.

Nabin’s rise through step-by-step upgradation, hard work and genuineness sets a strong example. To build on this, the party could introduce clearer succession frameworks, empower state units with more autonomy on local issues, and hold regular internal consultations. Mentoring younger leaders through structured programmes will help distribute power effectively and sustain its democratic ethos.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Nabin will be a sound investment

This has reference to your editorial ‘Modi calling Nitin Nabin as his ‘boss’ is not mere optics’. That Nabin has been chosen as the national president of the BJP unanimously is reflective of the tremendous trust and deliverability that the party expects in him to shoulder and carry forward the organisational work. This is a very futuristic move. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can now focus on issues challenging the nation.

One can by no means call the choice of Nabin a dynastic preference as he is the son of a senior BJP leader Nabin Kishore Prasad. Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA, and a minister in the Bihar cabinet. The ‘boss’ symbolism by Narendra Modi has a profound connotation to dispel misgivings prevailing in the minds of people since they must not view the choice akin to Congress choosing the party president to be a symbolic gesture while powers being centred securely in the family.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Rectify technical issues in MeeSeva App

We have noticed that in the Telangana MeeSeva mobile app, the ‘Temple Online Services’ section, the Online/Service Name” tab is not working. This tab is intended to provide people with information related to temple poojas and other available services. However, due to this technical issue, many devotees and users are subject to tremendous inconvenience.

As a result, the app is currently ineffective for devotees who rely on it for temple-related services. On behalf of thousands of pilgrims, I urge the Telangana government to take speedy action and resolve the technical problem to ensure that the MeeSeva app serves its intended purposes.

C V R Krishna, Adikmet, Hyderabad