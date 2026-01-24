Singareni CSR fund use on central govt’s radar

Hyderabad: A two-member technical team from the Union Ministry of Coal met with D Krishna Bhaskar, the Chairman & Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL),

and sought details of the tendering process adopted by the company for the Naini coal block in Odisha. The team is also probing the alleged irregularities in the utilisation of SCCL’s CSR funds, particularly for sponsoring Lionel Messi’s football event and a government scheme launched last year in the state.

The Singareni CMD furnished details of the tenders, which were cancelled recently, after media reports alleged irregularities involving Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Official sources said that the technical team, comprising Deputy Director General, Ministry of Coal, Chetna Shukla and Director M Venkateshwarlu, were analyzing the tenders and identifying the reasons that led to the cancellation of the tendering process. The team also took stock of the practices adopted by the other coal companies in the preparation of Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) published on November 28 for appointment of a mine development operator (MDO) for the coal block. Further, the team asked the Singareni management to submit the details of the utilisation of the firm’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds.

For the unversed, the state government has launched Rajiv Abhaya Hastham scheme, under which financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh is provided to UPSC aspirants from Telangana who pass the Prelims for their Mains preparation, plus an additional Rs 1 lakh and Delhi accommodation for those reaching the interview stage.

The initiative is funded by SCCL as part of its CSR activities. Another important issue pertains to spending over Rs 15 crore of SCCL CSR funds for Lionel Messi’s football event held at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium last month in Hyderabad.

The public sector coal miner has been spending its CSR funds for community development programmes in the Singareni coal belt every year. Most of the funds were spent to construct school buildings, providing medical facilities, drinking water supply, and other community services. Recently, SCCL spent nearly Rs 15 crore from its CSR funds. “Most of the funds were utilised for the football event where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi showcased their talent in the football game, along with Messi”.