GVMC bags three coveted PRSI National Awards – 2025

Visakhapatnam: In a significant development, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) bagged three coveted PRSI National Awards – 2025 at the 47th All India Public Relations conference held in Dehradun on Sunday. The top national-level awards were achieved by GVMC with the support of the people of Visakhapatnam, public representatives, and Council Members.

Organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg informed that the event was held under the theme ‘Empowering Growth, Preserving Roots – The PR Vision for 2047’ at Dehradun, Uttarakhand and the conference was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The awards were presented on December 14 (Sunday) by Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and PRSI national president Ajit Pathak.

The GVMC Commissioner said that the national recognition was achieved for the corporation’s public welfare initiatives implemented with the continuous support, participation and encouragement of the people of Visakhapatnam, public representatives, and Council Members.

The corporation received first prize in the Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign for the effective use of social media in GVMC’s corporate-level campaigns to disseminate information on city services, governance initiatives and public awareness programs to citizens. The Commissioner stated that these awards stand as a recognition to GVMC’s people-centric initiatives carried out with active public participation. He further affirmed that GVMC remains committed to strengthening communication with citizens and continuously improving the quality of services in the future.

The awards were received on behalf of GVMC by Additional Commissioner D.V. Ramana Murthy and public relations officer N. Nageswara Rao.