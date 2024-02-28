Live
GVMC mayor lays foundation stone for development works in Maddilapalem
The Mayor of Visakhapatnam, Mrs. Sri Golagani Venkata Kumari, along with Members of Parliament and YCP Coordinator Mr. M. V. V. Satyanarayana, laid the foundation stone for various development works in the 23rd Ward Maddilapalem. The program, which took place in Visakha East Constituency, specifically focused on changing the old and damaged underground sewage pipelines from KRM Colony to Priyadarshini Colony.
During the ceremony, the Mayor and Mr. Satyanarayana broke a coconut to officially mark the laying of the foundation stone. They emphasized the importance of completing the underground drainage construction work promptly, urging the local contractor to expedite the project.
The event was attended by various officials, including the 23rd Ward Corporator Gudla Vijayasai Satya Reddy, AE Rahin GVMC staff, village heads, secretariat conveners, activists, women, secretariat staff, volunteers, and conveners. The participants showed their support for the development works by coming together for the program.