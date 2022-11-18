GVMC to go high-tech soon in providing services

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is developing various apps to bring the corporation's services nearer to denizens. To make this a reality, the corporation intends to use technology and derive multiple benefits through different apps. The digital platforms, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu opines, not only make life easy for the people of Visakhapatnam but also aid in bringing in transparency to the system. "This way, we can also save a plenty of time as well," shares Raja Babu.

Besides accessing information on reaching the destination in a short span of time, the 'Multi Utility App' (MUA), to be introduced by the corporation, will also help the app users to find a place to park their vehicles. This apart, the app will provide all the necessary data to help people avail various facilities of the corporation.

Sharing details of the digital platform, the Municipal Commissioner says, "All the commercial establishments will be linked to the app. Also, it guides the users to get information on the services provided by the GVMC. From getting information on death certificate to caste certificate and tax payment, the corporation services will be categorised and all one has to do is search by keying in the appropriate category in the app."

The first-of-its-kind platform will be made available to the city people in the next three months. Soon, the GVMC is coming up with a QR code where digital payments related to the corporation can be paid by scanning the code. This will facilitate people to make even small payments. With already a couple of banks extending its support to the GVMC for the purpose, the Municipal Commissioner explains that once the QR code comes into effect, it will be made accessible in apartment complexes, group houses and gated communities across the colonies. Even as the corporation's 'Citizen Service App' (CSA) continues to exist, not all the services could be availed through the digital avenue. With a few glitches being experienced in the CSA , the Multi Utility App aims at overcoming them and providing hassle-free multiple services to its users.