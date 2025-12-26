GVMC's Smart Street Vending Zones to offer great respite to roadside vendors

Visakhapatnam: Ushering in a new era of dignity, safety, and sustainable livelihoods for thousands of street vendors across the city, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has announced an ambitious plan to establish modern Smart Street Vending Zones.

The initiative was mooted by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg to strike a balance between city beautification and inclusive growth. As part of Operation LUNGS 2.0, the corporation has begun clearing encroachments from roads and footpaths to ensure smooth vehicular movement, enhanced pedestrian safety, and improved traffic flow. Along with it, the corporation aims to create organised and vendor-friendly alternatives simultaneously.

Unlike conventional eviction drives, Operation LUNGS 2.0 aims not merely to reclaim public spaces but also to uplift the living standards of street vendors by integrating them into well-planned and legally protected vending ecosystems. Extensive consultations were held with zonal commissioners and street vending committees where the project details were clearly explained and consent was obtained from the beneficiaries.

The project is firmly rooted in the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Under the framework, surveys, identity card issuance, vending plans, and creation of vending zones are being carried out with the active involvement of urban local bodies.

Adding further momentum to the initiative, MEPMA, in line with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, has rolled out an innovative ‘Smart Street Vending Market’ scheme. The programme not only strengthens street vendors’ incomes but also promotes Self-Help Group (SHG) families by creating vibrant, attractive market spaces that enhance product visibility and consumer access.

As part of the first phase, GVMC will establish Smart Street Vending Markets at key locations including Madhurawada, Duvvada flyover at Kurmannapalem, and Suryabagh Central Park area by transforming these areas into organised commercial hubs.

GVMC Additional Commissioner PM Satyaveni informed that the project requires an investment of Rs 1,425 crore, with GVMC contributing Rs 550 crore, MEPMA Rs 450 crore and the Government of Andhra Pradesh Rs 425 crore. To avail the benefits, each beneficiary will have to contribute Rs 2.5 lakh, either directly or through bank loans.

The Smart Street Vending Zones will feature uniformly designed modular prefabricated kiosks, solar-powered lighting, centralised waste management and sanitation systems, CCTV surveillance and structured skill development programmes. Vendors will also receive FSSAI certification and professional training, empowering them to operate competitively following hygiene standards.

With this transformative project, Visakhapatnam once again sets an example for urban India demonstrating that development, when guided by empathy and innovation, can create cities that are not only smarter but also fairer and more inclusive.