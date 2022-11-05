Haj departure terminal to be set up at Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada (NTR District): A departure terminal for Haj pilgrims is going to be arranged at the international airport here with the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said AP Haj Committee chairman Shaik Gousal Azam.

He said in a statement issued from AP Haj Committee office here on Friday that more facilities would be provided to Haj pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh.

Along with Haj Committee special officer L Abdul Khadir, Gousal Azam went to the Central Haj Committee office in Mumbai on Friday and met Haj Committee of India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yaqub Shakha. He appealed to the CEO to arrange the embarkation point at Vijayawada international airport from 2023 onwards. He said that the Saudi government should give an official permission to AP Haj pilgrims to stay at Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia during Haj pilgrimage.

Temporary employees, who have been working in the Haj Committee for a very long time, should be given an opportunity in the selection as Khadimul Haj volunteers, he said. The CEO responded favourably after hearing the plea, Gousal Azam said.