Hand Held Terminals beneficial to train passengers to get berths

Vijayawada (NTR District): Following the excellent outcome and outstanding feedback from ticket checking staff after Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway introduced Hand Held Terminal (HHT) on pilot basis in daily Intercity trains, the railway officials has now implemented HHTs working in 99 per cent of the trains running through the Division.

The Commercial Department has supplied 417 HHT devices to the ticket checking staff in 248 originating, terminating and passing through trains out of 250 trains being manned by ticket checking staff.

The HHTs will bring in transparency in allotment of berths to passengers and also facilitate paperless and digital working. The TTEs need not carry manual charts for ticket checking and can carry out their duties with ease and comfort. Through HHT, the summary reports at the end of the journey are digitally auto generated and TTEs need not make any manual entries.

The ticket checking staff (TCs) can easily check the tickets of passengers and mark their occupancy of the allotted accommodation in the HHT. Accordingly, the TTE, in case of any vacancies, can allot vacant berths to the next in line passenger on train. The passengers will benefit from prompt allotment of vacant berths in course of journey. In case, if the train is vacant and no RAC or waitlist passengers are there, the TTE can release the not joined berths to PRS, which would be immediately available online and offline at next remote location for current reservation. This would increase the availability of berths at next remote location, thereby benefitting passengers immensely.

Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu said that one of the most important aspects of HHT working is passengers once marked not turned up in HHT devices at the journey commencing station can't be allotted the same berth, if he/she boards the train at the next station, further the same berth shall be forfeited and will be allotted to RAC/waitlist passengers. He has appealed to the travelling public to board only at the respective journey commencing stations or to change the boarding points well in advance, before the preparation of chart. Since manual charting is dispensed with, allotment of vacant berths to RAC/Waitlist or releasing them to next remote location is automatic and TTE has no discretion.