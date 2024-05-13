Polling Commences in Telugu States for Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha Seats

Polling for all 175 Legislative Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh has begun, with voters lining up at polling stations since early morning. The Election Commission has made extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections, with polling taking place from 7 am to 6 pm in most constituencies.

Some constituencies, including Araku, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, Palakonda, Kurupam, and Saluru, have different polling timings ranging from 4 pm to 5 pm. Voters who are in the queue inside the polling center at the time of polling will still have the opportunity to cast their votes. In Andhra Pradesh, there are a total of 4,14,01,887 voters, with 2,03,39,851 male voters, 2,03,39,851 female voters, and 2,10,58,615 others.

In Telangana, polling is being held for 17 Lok Sabha seats, with 525 candidates vying for victory. A total of 3.32 crore people are eligible to vote, and there are 35,809 polling stations set up across the state. Special arrangements have been made for polling in remote areas and tribal villages, with around 9,900 centers identified as problematic and provided with additional security measures.

Additionally, a by-election for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat is also taking place simultaneously. The Central Election Commission has ensured that all necessary measures are in place to enable voters to exercise their democratic right in both states.