10 sustain burn injuries in motorcycle blast

Hyderabad: At least ten people, including a policeman, were injured when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle caught fire and exploded in the middle of a road at Moghalpura on Sunday.

According to the police, a person was riding the Royal Enfield Bullet when the engine suddenly caught fire. The man managed to jump off the motorcycle and save himself. Subsequently, half a dozen locals gathered at the site and attempted to extinguish the flames by pouring water with a pipe.

However, unexpectedly, the motorcycle suddenly exploded, injuring the people who were trying to put out the fire and others who were nearby in the ensuing flames. Soon after the incident, police from the Moghalpura police station rushed to the spot.

“While the people were trying to douse the fire using water and gunny bags, the motorcycle’s fuel tank suddenly exploded, resulting in burns to around six people. All of them were rushed to a private hospital for treatment,” said a police officer.

In a video recorded of the incident, the policeman can be seen along with others, one of whom was trying to put out the fire with water from a pipe.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital in Moghalpura for treatment.