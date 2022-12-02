Hand over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, CPI demands govt

Ongole (Prakasam District): The YSRCP government is vindictive towards poor people in the State, alleged CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna. He visited the housing complex constructed by Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP TIDCO) at Chintal near Ongole on Friday and demanded the government to immediately hand over the houses to the beneficiaries, who are waiting for the last five years.

Speaking at TIDCO houses, Ramakrishna said that the CPI leaders visited various housing complexes constructed by TIDCO in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole and other places two years ago, and demanded the government to complete the pending works, provide infrastructure and handover with the houses to the beneficiaries.

Even after two years, there is no change in their status and the government failed to lay roads, provide electricity to the housing complexes, and complete one house at least, he criticised.

The CPI leader said that the situation in Jagananna colonies is no better, as the beneficiaries are unable to complete the houses with the provided budget of Rs 1.80 lakh. He demanded the government to sanction Rs 5 lakh along with sand, cement and iron for house construction in Jagananna colonies.

Ramakrishna said that CPI would submit memorandums, with the demand for completion and handing over of TIDCO houses and Rs 5 lakh to houses in Jagananna colonies, to the respective officials in all 175 Assembly constituencies from December 5 to 10. He also informed that they would intensify the agitation if there is no response from the government.

Responding to the other issues, CPI leader Ramakrishna alleged that the Union government is using agencies like CBI and ED to harass the leaders of other political parties. He said the BJP influenced them to book cases against Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, but is protecting others from various cases if they join the party. He questioned the investigation by the CBI in the Vivekananda murder case and said that the state police and CBI failed to prove the facts that everyone in Pulivendula knows.

The CPI state committee member D Jagadeesh, district secretary ML Narayana, town secretary PVR Chowdary, R Venkatarao, R Ramakrishna, M Vijaya, P Gopi, G Ravi and others also participated in the programme.