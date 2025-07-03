Handicrafts need stronger support for livelihoods: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stressed the importance of production, profit, and promotion in strengthening the livelihood of handicraft artisans. He stated that these three pillars are essential for artisans to sustain themselves and grow economically.

The Collector, along with Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Corporation Chairman Dr P Hari Prasad held a comprehensive meeting here on Wednesday. During the meeting, Dr Venkateswar noted that many families in and around Tirupati district depend on handicrafts and Kalamkari art forms for their livelihood. He said that there is a strong demand for handmade products and stressed the need to give them high priority. The state government, he assured, is committed to supporting artisans and improving their living standards.

He added that promoting artisan products through geo-tagging can enhance their identity, increase exports, and boost income by helping consumers know where and by whom each item is made.

He also called for field-level interventions to understand artisans’ challenges and extend direct support to increase household incomes. The Collector suggested that setting up a handicrafts outlet at the Tirupati Airport would benefit artisans and offer tourists a chance to explore and purchase local crafts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Handicrafts Corporation reiterated the state’s commitment to encouraging artisans under the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative. He praised the legacy of local craftspeople, highlighting their skill in weaving intricate patterns even inside a matchbox, a testimony to their excellence.

However, he warned that the importance of artisans is slowly fading and stressed the urgent need to bring them to the forefront.

Before the meeting, the Collector and the AP Handicrafts Chairman visited stalls set up by the Kalamkari and Handicrafts departments. They interacted with artisans and learned about the methods and processes behind their craft.