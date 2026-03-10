Balanced paper with focus on concepts

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examinations 2026, including both Mathematics (Core) and Applied Mathematics, were generally rated moderate in difficulty by teachers and students. The question papers largely followed the competency-based pattern introduced by CBSE, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical ability and practical application of mathematical concepts rather than rote learning.

According to Shivam Tyagi, PGT Mathematics at Silverline Prestige School, the Applied Mathematics paper was balanced and covered most of the important chapters from the syllabus. Questions were asked from topics such as Matrices, Determinants, Numerical Inequalities, Linear Programming, Financial Mathematics, Derivatives and Probability Distributions. While questions from Matrices and Linear Programming were relatively straightforward, those from Financial Mathematics and Probability Distribution required careful calculations and interpretation. Some questions tested conceptual understanding and the proper application of formulas.

Student feedback suggested that the paper was manageable for those who had practised regularly. Many students said the questions were familiar and based on topics covered during classroom preparation. However, a few found the paper slightly lengthy due to calculation-based problems that required detailed working.

A similar trend was observed in the Mathematics (Core) paper. Teachers noted that the question paper closely followed the NCERT syllabus and included a balanced mix of theory-based and application-oriented questions. Topics such as integral calculus were largely straightforward, although some questions required step-by-step calculations and clear presentation of solutions.

Students described the overall structure of the paper as familiar, though some case-study and competency-based questions were time-consuming. A few multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were also considered slightly challenging. Overall, both Mathematics papers were seen as well-balanced assessments that effectively tested students’ conceptual clarity, analytical thinking and problem-solving ability. Many students appeared satisfied after the examination, noting that consistent practice and strong fundamentals helped them attempt most questions with confidence.