Handing over of public properties to pvt players stoutly opposed

Visakhapatnam: Opposing public properties being handed over to private players, Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators staged a dharna at the Gandhi statue near GVMC office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav said they would not allow handing over of Rushikonda Beach and Mudasarlova Park to private players in the garb of development under PPP mode. He said tenders were called for in three phases to privatise the beach. Once it is handed over to private players, the management would charge tickets to even enter the beach, he opined. Fishermen and visitors would have to pay an entry fee to carry out fishing in future as well, he added.

Party's Bheemili in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep alleged that the GVMC Council approved handing over of Mudasarlova Park to the YSRCP benamis. Corporator Kandula Nagaraju warned that they would fight on behalf of the Jana Sena Party to protect the beaches and parks which are public properties.

Corporators Vasantha Lakshmi and Dalli Govind, constituency in-charges P Usha Kiran and Shiva and other activists participated in the protest.