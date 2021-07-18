Hans India news very valuable to all sections says Collector J Nivas

I congratulate The Hans India newspaper on completing 10 years of its formation and for always focussing on the people's issues that are connected to day-to-day life.

I am a regular reader of The Hans India and feel happy that the newspaper is providing ample space for covering reports and special stories that are closely connected to the common people.

The City Hans covers the important reports, stories and events are very useful to the readers, common people as well as the officials. The officials also get information on various subjects by reading newspapers.

I like The Hans India because it covers a wide range of topics and subjects of human interest in both urban and rural areas.

I also like the reader-friendly and very simple English language being used by The Hans India for the presentation of reports and for special stories. I think the readers comfortably understand the content of the reports and the stories carried by The Hans India.

I am glad to say that I came to know about the Covid-free village in Srikakulam district through the special story published in Hans India.

Media plays a very important role in situations like Covid pandemic to furnish information to the people, particularly the steps taken by the government to contain the Covid, treatment to the Covid patients and developing infrastructure facilities in the hospitals.

The stories and reports published in The Hans India give a lot of information to the district administration and the government machinery and help the officials address the people's problems.

I also appreciate The Hans India for focussing more on interesting events and special stories related to districts, state and the nation.