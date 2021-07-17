Hans torchbearer for credible journalism: MP Magunta

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy appreciated 'The Hans India' for standing for true journalism for a decade. He participated in the 10th-anniversary celebrations of 'The Hans India' here on Friday. He opined that the newspaper is the torchbearer for credible journalism.

The Prakasam district team of 'The Hans India' organized the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the daily at Indian Medical Association Hall. The MP said that it is a very tough job to run a newspaper these days, but the management of 'The Hans India' is enduring it successfully due to the trustworthiness it built over the years. He said that he likes 'The Hans India' for its coverage of local, state and national incidents and giving the priority to the issues that require the most attention, either political or official. He appreciated the Prakasam district team and wished daily to celebrate more years in the coming decades.

Deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, Sri Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple trust board chairman Edupalli Gurunatha Rao, public prosecutor Peddireddy Venkateswara Reddy, 'The Hans India' team, patrons, agents and readers and well-wishers also participated in the celebrations.