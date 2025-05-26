Live
- PD Act invoked against 4 accused
- GGU students present papers at int’l summit
- Monsoon, global and domestic macros to steer markets
- Implement Niti meeting ideas in letter and spirit
- A minister against an army officer: Is it a crime or ‘error’?
- BJP attributes credit to Centre’s efforts
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2025
- ‘Scientists at Farmers Doorstep’ initiative receiving unprecedented response: PJTAU V-C
- Terrorists and their masters in Pak paid a heavy price, says Kishan Reddy
- BJP MLA raises questions over govt footing repair bills for Kaleshwaram proj
Hanuman Sobhayatra organised with fervour
The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised Hanuman Sobhayatra in the Ongole town on Sunday evening.
Ongole: The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised Hanuman Sobhayatra in the Ongole town on Sunday evening.
The rally started from Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Santhapet to Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple in Kesavaswamy Pet, through the Nellore Bus Stand centre, Collectorate, Church centre, Trunk Road, Bapuji Market Complex, Addanki Bus Stand centre, Kurnool Road Flyover, Mangamur Road junction, Chitti Anjaneya Swamy temple, Raja Panagal Road.
Lord Hanuman devotees, members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, rode motorbikes decorated with saffron flags with slogans like Jai Hanuman, and images of Hanuman painted on them.
With the idols of Hanuman and Sivaji, they raised slogans hailing Sri Ram, Lord Hanuman, Hindutva, and others, and they participated in the rally with energy.
VHP district president Mallikharjuna Rao, Bajrang Dal district general secretary Mathampalli Durgesh, VHP Regional Satsang Soma Subbarao, district secretary Emani Balaram, Prachar Pramukh Radha Ramana Gupta, and others participated in the programme.