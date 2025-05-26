Hanuman Sobhayatra organised with fervour

Ongole: The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised Hanuman Sobhayatra in the Ongole town on Sunday evening.

The rally started from Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Santhapet to Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple in Kesavaswamy Pet, through the Nellore Bus Stand centre, Collectorate, Church centre, Trunk Road, Bapuji Market Complex, Addanki Bus Stand centre, Kurnool Road Flyover, Mangamur Road junction, Chitti Anjaneya Swamy temple, Raja Panagal Road.

Lord Hanuman devotees, members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, rode motorbikes decorated with saffron flags with slogans like Jai Hanuman, and images of Hanuman painted on them.

With the idols of Hanuman and Sivaji, they raised slogans hailing Sri Ram, Lord Hanuman, Hindutva, and others, and they participated in the rally with energy.

VHP district president Mallikharjuna Rao, Bajrang Dal district general secretary Mathampalli Durgesh, VHP Regional Satsang Soma Subbarao, district secretary Emani Balaram, Prachar Pramukh Radha Ramana Gupta, and others participated in the programme.