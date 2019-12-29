Trending :
Hanumanchalisa recital held at school in Guntur

Ekdasa Lakha Hanumanchalisa Parayana Progamme was conducted on the premises of Patibandla Sitaramaiah School Grounds in Guntur city on Sunday.

Guntur : Ekdasa Lakha Hanumanchalisa Parayana Progamme was conducted on the premises of Patibandla Sitaramaiah School Grounds in Guntur city on Sunday. Over five thousand devotees participated in the programme and chanted the Chanted Hanuman Chalisa Programme. They chanted 108 times Hanumanchalisa.

Earlier Vedic priests performed pujas to Lord Hanuman reciting Vedic hymns. Later, they distributed teertham and Prasadam to the devotees. The organisers made elaborate arrangement for the convenience of the devotees participating in the programme.

They set up tables for sitting and arranged lighting and provided drinking water facility. Jupiter GJVDV Prasad acted as coordinator for the programme.

