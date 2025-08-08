‘Har ghar tiranga’ rally held in Anantapur

Anantapur: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally was organised in Anantapur city on Thursday, from DRDA office to the Municipal Corporation office. The rally was taken out under the leadership of District Tourism Officer and Nodal Officer Jayakumar Babu, and MEPMA PD Viswajyothi.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials highlighted that the rally was organised with the participation of Self-Help Group (SHG) women to promote patriotic spirit.

Similar Tiranga rallies were held across the district through SHGs, and activities such as the sale of tri-color themed items and selfie booths were also set up to encourage public participation.

Later, another Tiranga rally was conducted from the Women Federation Office on JNTU Road to the JNTU Auditorium under the guidance of the District Tourism Officer, DRDA PD Shailaja, and members of the Women Federation. Officials from various departments, staff, SHG members, and women from the federation actively took part in the event.