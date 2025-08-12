Har Ghar Tiranga rally held in Anantapur

Anantapur: Acting district Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma emphasised that every citizen should possess a spirit of patriotism, stating that Har Ghar Tiranga initiative aims to instill and showcase this sentiment across society.

On Monday morning, under the aegis of Anantapur Municipal Corporation, a grand motorbike rally was organized as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Acting Collector Sharma flagged off the rally from the R&B Guest House. The procession passed through Saptagiri Circle and concluded at the Tower Clock.

Municipal Corporation staff, officials from various government departments, and employees participated in large numbers. Assistant Collector Sachin Sahar, along with Sharma, actively rode motorcycles to encourage participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma noted that the Har Ghar Tirangaprogram is being conducted nationwide from August 2 to 15 under the Central and State governments as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations. In Anantapur district, various activities such as Tiranga yatras, Tiranga selfies, and public awareness programs are underway.

He highlighted that the initiative aims to bring the national flag to every household, rekindle the spirit of India’s freedom struggle, and foster patriotism among citizens. Schools and colleges are also hosting patriotic song competitions, drawing contests, and essay writing events as part of the celebrations.

Sharma urged all citizens to actively participate and ensure the success of the program. Later, he visited the Har Ghar Tiranga selfie point at Tower Clock and posed for photographs.

District Tourism Officer Jay Kumar, Acting Municipal Commissioner Rajasekhar, and several other officials attended the event.