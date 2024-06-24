Hard work of Min Savitha paid well: Paritala Sriram

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): TDP in-charge for Dharmavaram Paritala Sriram said that Minister Savithamma, who worked tirelessly for the past few days, got due recognition. Along with others, he gave a warm welcome to her, who came to the district first time after assuming Minister post. Sriram said that they are happy that a woman from their region was made Minister. Kurubas community, which is a strong social group in the district, expressed joy that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given ministerial position to a woman and expressed hope that Minister Savitha will definitely support BCs rights.

Stating that handloom weavers in Dharmavaram area are facing many problems, Sriram requested the Minister to solve them. Minister Savitha responded positively to his request and assured that justice will be done to handloom weavers.