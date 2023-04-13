Hari Narayanan takes charge as Nellore Collector

Nellore: M Hari Narayanan on Wednesday assumed charge as new collector of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district replacing his successor K V N Chakradhar Babu.

Addressing media persons, Narayanan said that he was fortunate to work in district as it is well known for great freedom fighters and social reformers.

He urged all sections of people and officials to extend their cooperation for the development of district.

Responding on pending projects, Ramayapatnam Port and Fishing harbor, he said that all projects would be completed on priority basis and added a comprehensive action plan for district development would be chalked out soon. Joint Collector Kurmanath was present.