Harsha Preetham appointed NSS officer for Prakasam district

Ongole: Acharya Nagarjuna University NSS Coordinator Dr M Ravisekhar appointed assistant professor in the Department of Social Work, Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar as the NSS Programme Officer for Prakasam district at ANU PG Campus in Ongole.

Dr Harsha Preetham Dev is working as the NSS programme officer at Ongole campus for the last four years and is instrumental in giving wide publicity to the NSS objectives, training volunteers and organising various community service camps. Under his guidance, the students conducted environment, health, blood donation, national integration, Swacch Bharat, anti-plastic, traffic awareness camps and working for the uplifting of living standards in the slum areas by adopting them. He received the Best NSS Programme Officer award from the State and district administrations, along with various appreciation awards from voluntary organisations for his services. Dr Harsha Preetham thanked the vice-chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar, NSS Programme Coordinator Ravisekhar, ANU PG Campus special officer Dr B Krishna, HoD of Social Work Dr R Srinivasulu, senior professor Dr P Venkata Rao and NSS volunteers for their cooperation and contribution in his selection as the district NSS programme officer.