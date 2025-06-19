Havells Lloyd AC plant holds blood donation drive

Tirupati: In observance of World Blood Donor Day 2025, Havells Lloyd AC Plant, in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore, organised a blood donation camp at its plant in Sri City on Wednesday. This year’s global theme, ‘Donate Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives,’ was brought to life through enthusiastic participation across the workforce.

The camp was spearheaded by senior leadership including planning head Girish Chandra, HR head Lawrence Arokiyaraj, production head Ashwinder Raina and commercial head Praveen Gupta.

A total of 128 donors participated in the camp, with 44 first-time donors marking a significant milestone in raising awareness and encouraging new participants in this life-saving effort.