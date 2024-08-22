Havelock Bridge project inching towards reality

Rajamahendravaram : The development of the Havelock Bridge as a tourism project has been a dream of the Godavari area for two decades. Despite various proposals and announcements over the years, the project has not yet come to fruition.

However, the NDA government has once again brought the issue to the forefront. Given the current economic and political climate, there is renewed optimism that the beautification of the Havelock Bridge might finally become a reality.

Built on 56 pillars and spanning about 3 km, this bridge has been described as an ornament to the Godavari River by many poets. In 1997, after serving for over a century, traffic across the bridge was halted.

Former MLA Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao, who served as an MLA from 2004 to 2014, made several announcements to develop the bridge as a tourism project, but these plans did not materialise.

After the TDP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, the Tourism Ministry initiated the project under the EPC model, which was met with enthusiasm from the public. However, between 2019 and 2024, the YSRCP government completely neglected the project.

Developing the bridge as a tourist attraction is expected to create employment opportunities for the youth. At the time, a proposal was prepared with an estimated budget of Rs 110 crore, which included constructing a pedestrian track, establishing a yoga centre, setting up a market that operates from evening to night, and building guest houses and restaurants linking the bridge to nearby islands.

Following the formation of the NDA coalition government, Tourism, Cultural, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, MP Daggubati Purandeswari, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, and Adireddy Srinivas toured the Godavari River and discussed various tourism proposals.

As part of these discussions, it was decided to beautify the Havelock Bridge as a pedestrian bridge, to make Rajamahendravaram a key tourism destination.

Tourism Department Regional Director Swami Naidu stated that a proposal worth Rs 160 crore has been prepared for the Havelock Bridge tourism project.



The state government requested the transfer of 1,044 square yards of railway land to the AP Tourism Department, in exchange for which revenue land will be given to the railways.

Minister Kandula Durgesh, who is keen on transforming Rajamahendravaram into a tourism hub, has shown special interest in the Havelock Bridge.