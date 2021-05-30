Having hope on life is most important

Srikakulam: "Covid positive is not deadly disease but most of the patients are losing their lives due to worry, fear and negligence," says Dr Madina Prasada Rao, Deputy Director (DD) for animal husbandry department. He shared his Covid experiences with 'The Hans India'.



Madina Prasada Rao infected by Covid while attending his daily duties. The 55 years aged officer is an in-charge for government veterinary polyclinic at Srikakulam. As part of duties he and his staff are treating about 100 animals a day which are carried by its masters in the meantime Covid affected the officer.

"I was experienced with fever, later it was developed as cough immediately admitted at KIMS hospital and used medicine on the advice of doctors Pradhana Sivaji, Dikkala Srikanth and Varanasi Kedarnath," says Prasada Rao.

"District collector J Nivas directed doctors to take more care which developed hope for recovery. Most of the patients are getting fear and worry after affecting with Covid which is complicating the condition," Dr Prasada Rao explained.

"I used to adopt Yoga aasanas everyday which helped me to build up confidence and to develop strong hope on life. I also worried initially but after getting doctors advice I started thinking positive and kept away my fear and worry. People should leave worry and be bold."