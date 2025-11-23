HC Chief Justice inaugurates new court buildings

Markapur: High Court Administrative Judge Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu announced that necessary facilities will be provided to ensure easier access to judicial services for the public. The 6th Additional District and Sessions Judge buildings at the Markapur court complex were virtually inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest, Justice Venkateswarlu emphasised the government’s commitment to constructing the required court buildings and residential facilities for judges. He stated that action would be taken to build the necessary infrastructure for judicial services and judges’ residences. He acknowledged public demand to make Markapur the district headquarters and assured that steps would be taken to construct court buildings in the future.HC Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad expressed satisfaction with the construction, noting that the buildings were completed in a short period since the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Chief guest HC Justice Dr Y Lakshmana Rao highlighted that the two new court buildings bring justice closer to the people’s doorsteps. District collector P Raja Babu said that Prakasam District, formed after the district reorganisation, is the largest district, with 80 per cent of its population dependent on agriculture. Many land-related disputes are pending in courts, and the new buildings will facilitate easier case resolution. District Principal Judge A Bharati, Additional District Principal Judge Raja Venkatadri, judicial officers, and advocates attended the event.