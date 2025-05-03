HC junks PIL filed against NTR varsity

Amaravati: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the National Equivalent Educational Trust, Lucknow, represented by its Vice-President, Saurabh Krishna Upadhyaya against the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS).

The petitioner challenged the conversion of PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) quota seats during the NEET PG 2024 State counseling conducted by NTRUHS.

In its response, NTRUHS submitted a detailed counter affidavit, asserting that the PG counseling process for the PwBD quota was conducted strictly in accordance with prevailing rules and procedures, with full transparency and without any arbitrariness.

Upon hearing the matter on Friday, the Division Bench concluded that the PIL lacked bona fide public interest, noting that no affected PwBD candidate had approached the Court challenging the admission process. The Court, finding the petition to be motivated and without merit, dismissed it with costs and directed the petitioner to deposit Rs. one lakh in the Registry.

NTRUHS in a statement reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to a fair, inclusive, and rule-based admission process, and welcomed the High Court’s endorsement of the University’s adherence to established norms and safeguarding of candidates’ rights.