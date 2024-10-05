Live
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
- NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Mustafabad area, recovers suspicious materials
- EU suspends high-level meetings with Georgian govt over rhetoric
HC relief for YSRCP leader Sajjala
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday postponed the hearing on the bail petition filed by former advisor to the State government and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to October 25, in connection with the attack on the TDP State office on October 19, 2021.
Responding to the bail petition filed by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the court directed the police officials not to take action against him. The High Court directed Sajjala to cooperate with the police officials for investigation into the case. Sajjala said that he was not involved in the attack on the TDP State office.
