HC relief for YSRCP leader Sajjala

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday postponed the hearing on the bail petition filed by former advisor to the State government and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to October 25, in connection with the attack on the TDP State office on October 19, 2021.

Responding to the bail petition filed by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the court directed the police officials not to take action against him. The High Court directed Sajjala to cooperate with the police officials for investigation into the case. Sajjala said that he was not involved in the attack on the TDP State office.