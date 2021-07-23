HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre completes 2,000 + oncology surgeries

Ongole: The HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre in Ongole celebrated the completion of 2000 plus oncology surgeries and felicitated the doctors for playing their part in achieving the milestone.

Known as one of the largest cancer care providers in the State, the HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre has the record of performing some critical surgeries under its belt. On Friday, the hospital management felicitated Dr N Ramana Reddy for conducting 1000 plus surgeries successfully including composite resection, gastrectomy/ colectomy, APR/ LAR, breast thyroid, head and neck surgery and hepatobiliary, and Dr Y Rama Krishna Reddy for successfully completing 500 plus surgeries including Whipple surgery, huge abdominal sarcoma excision, partial nephrectomy and total gastrectomy.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief surgical oncologist and Andhra Pradesh regional director of HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre, Dr Gopi Chand M said that completing 2,000 plus surgeries successfully is a matter of pride for the hospital. He said that the journey to accomplish the milestone has been exciting and filled with varied experiences that have helped them grow in the process. This has also created huge awareness about cancer care among the patients and medical fraternity, he added.

The consultant radiation oncologists Dr RV Raghunandan and Dr Ch Sai Snehit, consultant anaesthetists Dr VBV Narayana and Dr A Sruthi, centre head MR Raghunandan, along with the staff from various departments also participated in the celebrations and applauded the milestone achieved by the surgical oncologists and the hospital.