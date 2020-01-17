He is a hungry star, not Power star, KA Paul responds to Jana-Sena-BJP alliance

Evangelist and Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul who contested the 2019 elections has been in exile touring the world as part of his religious mission of preaching the bible is now back again. Paul took a dig at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for forging an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and terming him to a power monger.

He also stated that he is a "hungry star, not power star." Paul then sais that he was upset with the latter for not only allying with BJP but also for accusing the YSRCP government. He advised Pawan to support the government as an opposition leader instead of criticising.

KA Paul also took potshots at Pawan by reminding him of the fate of his brother who merged Praja Rajyam Party in congress becoming the failure in the political arena.