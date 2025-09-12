Health First 1991 app launched for police personnel

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu launched the Health First 1991 app, a dedicated healthcare initiative for police personnel and their families here on Thursday.

The app was developed by the 1991 Batch Sub-Inspectors (now DSPs) under his guidance, in collaboration with Assistant Professor Ravi Harikrishna from CR Reddy College, Eluru, and third-year B Tech students Dinesh Kumar, Jaswant, Midhun Chandu, Bhargava Krishna, and Dhanush.

The initiative operates under the motto “Your Health is Our Priority.” As part of this programme, 106 doctors from 26 leading hospitals in Vijayawada, representing 29 specialities—including neurology, cardiology, pulmonology, orthopaedics, dermatology, gynaecology, and oncology—have agreed to provide free consultancy services to police personnel and their families. Additionally, they will offer a 20% to 30% discount on treatment costs.

Earlier this year, on February 4, Police Health Cards were officially issued to NTR District Police officers and staff. So far, over 14,000 police personnel and their family members have registered on the app using Aadhaar-based verification. This digital platform allows users to book appointments directly with doctors and receive priority treatment.

Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu acknowledged the essential role of the police in maintaining law and order, noting that work pressure and irregular schedules often affect their health and access to medical care.

He praised the 1991 Batch Police Officers for stepping up to provide health facilities that address these challenges. The event was attended by DCP KGV Sarita and senior officers from the 1991 batch, including PV Maruthi Rao, Damodar Rao, AR Koteswara Rao, Mehar Kumar, Satyanandam, Muralidhar, Vamsidhar Goud, Dharmendra, Rajiv Kumar, Bhaskar Rao, Raghuram Mohan, KTTV Ramana Rao, E Ashok Kumar Goud, Baskar, Ravikanth, Danunjaya, Pandu Srinu, Surya Baskar, Kishore, Subhakar, among others, as well as 26 hospital representatives, 60 doctors, and various police staff.