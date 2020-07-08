Health Minister Alla Nani vows all facilities at Covid hospitals in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The government would provide all facilities in the Covid-19 hospitals and quarantine centres in the state and the officials would inspect all hospitals across the state, said health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Tuesday.



He appealed to the Covid patients to immediately inform the government if they don't get food, drinking water, treatment and facilities in the hospitals or quarantine centres. The minister visited the Covid-19 hospital in Vijayawada and inspected facilities on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to media, he said the government had decided to recruit 9,700 doctors in the state to combat the pandemic and providing facilities to the patients in the Covid hospitals and quarantine centres.

He said the he had received complaints from some places on poor facilities in the hospitals and food not being served properly.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the review meeting on Covid-19 cases in the state on Monday instructed the officials to regularly visit all Covid hospitals and quarantine centres and ensure proper maintenance of hospitals," he said.

The health minister warned that cases would be registered against the contractors if they failed to serve quality food and drinking water to the patients. Stating that the government had received complaints that food was not served properly at some places, Nani made it clear that such complaints should not be repeated. He felt the quality of food being served in Vijayawada Covid hospital needs to be improved.

The minister also interacted with some coronavirus patients in videoconference from the collector's camp office and enquired about the facilities, hygiene, etc.,