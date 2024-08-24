Health Minister lauds services rendered by doctors in rural areas

Parvathipuram(ParvathipuramManyam district): Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav said on Friday that the doctors working in rural areas in the district were providing better medical services than those rendering services in urban areas.

The Minister visited the district hospital and inspected several departments in the hospital. He interacted with patients and enquired about the medical services provided to them.

Later, the Health Minister said that the doctors raised several institutional issues and appealed to him to sort them out and he assured that the problems will be solved soon. He asked them to provide better services to the people. Satya Kumar Yadav said that new buildings for hospitals at Parvathipuram, Saluru, Seethampet and Bhadragiri will be completed soon and new staff will also be appointed.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare C Hari Kiran, District Collector A Shyam Prasad, MLAs Bonela Vijay Chandra, Toyaka Jagadeeswari, Nimmaka Jayakashna divisional revenue officer K Hemalatha, district medical and health officer Vijayparvathi, superintendent Vagdevi, Doctor Vinod and other officials participated.