Health Minister Rajini launches YSR urban clinics

Visakhapatnam: Equipped with complete infrastructure for the health centres, YSR urban clinics will be facilitated with sufficient staff to meet the health requirements of the locals, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said.

Launching the YSR urban clinics at Kobbari Thota at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore and another one at Burujupeta at a cost of Rs 1.04 crore in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Health Minister stated that 10,032 such clinics will be facilitated across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 1,692 crore. "The state government is giving top priority to healthcare. Over 40,000 personnel have been recruited for various departments in the health sector like never before," the Health Minister stated.

Further, she said the clinics would help the locals in a big way and they need not travel long distances to avail treatment, the Minister added.

When it comes to PHCs, the minister said 1,125 will be developed across the state. Of them 975, will be modernised and they will be developed at a cost of Rs.670 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar mentioned that the areas where the clinics were launched in Visakhapatnam were dominated by the poor, including fishermen communities. After laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new block at the urban primary health centre in Kobbari Thota, the MLA said four clinics would be developed in the south constituency.

Corporator Kandula Nagaraju, among others attended the inaugural.