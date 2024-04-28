BJP plans to do away with quota: CM

Hyderabad: “RSS will complete 100 years by 2025 and hence both RSS and BJP together want to implement ‘Manuvad’ principles and do away with reservations. The reason for such a decision is because it feels that unless reservations are done away, all Hindus will not come under one umbrella. That is why it is screaming Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said the Congress party had smelt the rat and hence was strongly opposing such moves. He predicted that Congress would win 100 seats in South India. He, however, did not elaborate on it.

He said though the Congress party had been seeking clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both of them are silent and only some ‘durbari’s’ are speaking about it. “Neither Modi nor Amit Shah have the courage to say that they will not do away with Muslim reservations,” he said.

Turning his ire over KCR, Revanth said that the BRS chief had not learnt any lesson even after the defeat of the party. He said KCR continues to dream of pulling down the Congress government with the help of BJP after the Lok Sabha elections in case BJP comes to power at the Centre. “That is why he was speaking about everything from US to Amalapuram but not on BJP’s stand to do away with reservations,” he said.

Revanth recalled the statement of KCR when he was the CM saying that there was a need for a new constitution. He said KCR was only echoing BJP’s voice then.

When asked about Medchal MLA Malla Reddy’s comment that Etela Rajender was sure to win, Revanth asked why KCR had not issued any show cause notice to him. “This was another example of BRS and BJP

being hand in glove,” he said.

“When I was contesting from the constituency (Malkajgiri), KTR had held 31 meetings with cadres in the constituency and now he held only one meeting. Interestingly even Etela is not questioning BRS and he is challenging the ruling Congress over loan waiver,” he added.