Health Minister takes part in Doctors’ Day celebrations

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav attended the Doctors’ Day celebrations organised under the auspices of IMA.

Anantapur: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav attended the Doctors’ Day celebrations organised under the auspices of IMA.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the medical sector in the country will move forward with progressive policies.

District Collector Vinod Kumar, Zilla Parishad CEO Nadia, IMA State leaders Prasad Reddy, Subbareddy, Devi Medical College Principal Manikyal Rao, IMA leaders Dr Srinath Manoranjan Reddy, Vijay Kumar and others participated in the programme.

