Health minister visits Turakapalekm, speaks to locals

Guntur: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav visited Turakapalem village in Guntur Rural mandal on Friday, reassuring locals in the wake of 23 recent deaths. He encouraged residents to seek proper medical care, emphasising that the government would support them and provide free treatment.

During his visit, the minister interacted with villagers, enquiring about the health issues that led to the deaths. He also spoke with doctors and staff at a medical camp, reviewing the tests conducted so far. GGH superintendent Dr Ramana and district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Vijayalakshmi briefed him on the health services being offered.

Satya Kumar Yadav noted that some residents were reluctant to get hospitalised, opting for basic care instead. He personally walked to the home of G Srinivas Rao and Vijayakumari to speak with the couple. He reassured Vijayakumari, who is currently recovering, that arrangements would be made for her to be treated at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

The minister said that blood tests, scans and other necessary examinations would be provided at no cost and urged people to get tested without hesitation. He also announced that a special ward has been established at Guntur GGH for the residents of Turakapalem.

Also present at the village were health and family welfare commissioner Veerapandian and district collector S Nagalakshmi, who also encouraged residents to seek hospital treatment. Public health department director Dr Padmavati was also present.

In a related development, special principal secretary of the health department M T Krishna Babu held a teleconference on Friday, instructing director of medical education Dr Raghunandan to have medical experts at Guntur GGH review the case sheets of the deceased.