Health Minister vows strict action in kidney racket case

Madanapalli: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said that the government will fully support the victims in the recent kidney racket case reported in Madanapalle.

Speaking to the media during the Tomato Market Committee swearing-in ceremony, here on Thursday the minister said that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Action has already been taken against the hospital management involved.

He added that hospitals found performing kidney transplants without official permission will face strict punishment. He also said that the hospital linked to the kidney racket will be investigated thoroughly and sealed if required.

Satya Kumar assured that the government will inquire into cases of government doctors running private hospitals. Additionally, officials responsible for the shortage of medicines in the Madanapalle Government Hospital will face disciplinary action.

Earlier, the swearing-in event was attended by civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and transport minister M Ram Prasad Reddy.

Manohar said that Madanapalle is the largest tomato market in the state and that new facilities will soon be added. Transport minister Ram Prasad Reddy suggested setting up a tomato processing unit to benefit local farmers.