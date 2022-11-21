Health survey ordered in Devanakonda

Devanakonda (Kurnool): With the surfacing of third dengue case within a span of 16 days at P Kotakonda village in Devanakonda mandal, Pathikonda Malaria Sub Officer Saibaba along with his medical team visited the village and inspected the sanitary conditions. According to information, a 7-year-old boy reported symptoms of dengue fever at P Kotakonda village in Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district.

Saibaba also inspected the house of patient and gave some precautions to the family members. Later he ordered the sanitation staff to clean the drains and stagnant water on the roads. He also ordered them to spray chemicals and anti-larvae liquid to stop mosquitoes breeding. He also asked the family members to keep the water storage tanks and others closed with lids.

He also directed his staff to conduct a fever survey in the village. If necessary, he asked his staff to conduct medical camps and keep medicines available at the primary health care centres.

Earlier on November 4, two dengue cases were reported in Gonegandla mandal. With the registration of dengue cases in the district, the people were advised to take precautionary measures like consuming of hot water, keep surroundings neat and clean and the water storage vessels closed with lids. The people are advised to immediately consult doctors if they feel symptoms of fever, headache and body pains.